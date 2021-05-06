Auto Draft

Collaboration, Connections and Community delivered on new IMEX BuzzHub

28 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
IMEX BuzzHub
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Speakers from LinkedIn, SXSW, and Daybreaker are part of the exceptional line-up of speakers launching the program of activities on the new IMEX BuzzHub on May 12

  1. First in a series of summer-long virtual experiences presented by IMEX Group launches in just a few days.
  2. There is still time to register for the inaugural event.
  3. IMEX BuzzHub has a diverse program of content running from May to September in the run-up to the IMEX America event in Las Vegas from November 8-11, 2021.

With content themed around “Collaboration, Connections and Community,” this is the first in a series of monthly Buzz Days. It features high-caliber speakers from outside and within the business events sector all of whom are united in their work to build and develop communities.

Registration opens today for the new virtual experience by the IMEX Group which runs May to September, in the run up to IMEX America.

IMEX is also experimenting with its programming mix, emphasizing live participation on the day and no replays.

Hear from the following speakers on May 12:

