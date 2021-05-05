LATAM Group: Zero waste to landfill by 2027 and carbon neutral by 2050

By developing a portfolio of conservation projects and other initiatives, LATAM Group will offset 50% of emissions from its domestic operations by 2030

LATAM and TNC will collaborate in order to identify conservation projects, protect iconic ecosystems

Before 2023, the group will eliminate single-use plastics, recycle all waste on domestic flights, make its LATAM lounges 100% sustainable

LATAM Group will expand its Solidarity Plane program for free transportation of people and cargo for the health, environmental care and natural disasters sectors

Achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, zero waste to landfill by 2027 and protecting iconic ecosystems in South America, are some of the commitments that are part of the LATAM Group Sustainability Strategy, launched today.

“We are facing a critical moment in the history of humanity, with a serious climate crisis and a pandemic that has changed our society. Today, it is not enough to do the usual. As a group we have the responsibility to go further in the search for collective solutions. We want to be an actor that promotes the social, environmental and economic development of the region; therefore, we are assuming a commitment that seeks to contribute to the conservation of ecosystems and the well-being of the people of South America, making it a better place for all of them,” said Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group.

One of the most important announcements was the first stage of a collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), to plan conservation and reforestation actions in iconic ecosystems in the region. TNC is a global environmental organization that works based on science, creating solutions for the most urgent challenges of our planet, so that nature and people may prosper together.

“With more than 35 years of experience in Latin America, our scientific studies have shown that forest restoration and regeneration can efficiently contribute to the Nationally Determined Contributions’ (NDCs) goals. TNC believes that multisectorial collaboration accelerates the implementation of nature-based solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change, protect biodiversity, and develop a more prosperous future for people in the region,” said Ian Thompson, Executive Director of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Brazil.

A strategy for the next 30 years

The sustainability strategy for the next 30 years includes four pillars of work: environmental management, climate change, circular economy and shared value. The lines of action were designed collaboratively with experts and environmental organizations from across the region.

Regarding the climate change pillar, the group announced that it will work to reduce its emissions through the incorporation of sustainable fuels and new aviation technologies that are expected to be available beginning 2035. “The environment cannot wait 15 years to have the necessary technologies to reduce emissions. This is why we will work in parallel to promote these transformations and offset our emissions through nature-based solutions,” said Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group.