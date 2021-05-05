National Airways Corporation acquires a 25% stake in Discovery Jets

Being a partner in this business with a Part 135 license in the USA is going to be an exciting growth opportunity for NAC

National Airways Corporation (NAC) announced the acquisition of a 25% stake in Discovery Jets, the fast growing Jet Management Company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Discovery Jets has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 2016 and it now operates an expanding fleet of VIP corporate jets across North America, Central America and the Caribbean with an imminent expansion into the long-range market.

Martin Banner, CEO of NAC said, “In our 75th year, we are very proud to announce this acquisition, in line with our strategy of expanding our global footprint. We will be working very closely with Cheryl, Darren and their team to expand the range of service offerings, mirroring what we do at NAC where appropriate. Being a partner in this business with a Part 135 license in the USA is going to be an exciting growth opportunity for us. We welcome Discovery Jets to our NAC family, and we look forward to working closely with them to maximize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Darren Banham, CEO of Discovery Jets says “We have worked closely with NAC for almost 18 months and their likeminded mentality and synergy with the industry made for a very attractive business partnership. The wealth of experience that Discovery Jets has direct access to, will without doubt, shorten our path to becoming a key and fundamental operator within the North, South and Central American markets while expanding our fleet conservatively to accommodate the demand.”