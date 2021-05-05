Auto Draft

Relaxing the vaccine patent: World Tourism Network supports the US move

37 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Producing and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in all countries is essential to keep everyone in this interconnected world safe. The Travel and Tourism Industry knows this better than anyone.

  • US President Biden said today that he supports waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna.
  • Such a waiver could give developing countries an affordable option to increase the obstacles on ramping up the production of vaccines in developing countries.
  • The Health Without Borders initiative by the World Tourism Network and the African Tourism Board welcome this development.

COVID-19 is at its highest levels in countries such as India with thousands dying.

No one will be safe until all of us are safe, said US President Biden.

170 heads of state and Nobel prize holders wrote an open letter to the US President to support the opening of the patent for Viber to allow mass production.

It appears US President Biden listened. The President said today he supports waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna.

