Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Jamaica to remain under curfew

32 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Jamaica to remain under curfew
Prime Minister announces Jamaica to remain under curfew
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, a four-week extension of the country’s curfew hours until June 2.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Weekday curfew hours from Monday through Friday will remain the same on the island.
  2. The next four weekend curfew hours will change to commencing at 6:00 pm on Saturdays and 2:00 pm on Sundays ending at 5:00 am the next day.
  3. There will be an all-day curfew instituted on Labour Day, Monday, May 24.

The Prime Minister said that the curfew hours for weekdays, Monday to Friday, will remain at 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., but will be modified for the next four weekends.

“Curfews will now begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, ending at 5:00 a.m. the following day,” he told the House of Representatives at Gordon House.

For Labour Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 24, Prime Minister Holness said there will be an all-day curfew.

“Therefore, on Sunday, May 23, the curfew will begin at 2:00 p.m. and it will go right through Monday, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25,” he noted.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like