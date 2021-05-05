Jamaica to remain under curfew

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, a four-week extension of the country’s curfew hours until June 2.

Weekday curfew hours from Monday through Friday will remain the same on the island. The next four weekend curfew hours will change to commencing at 6:00 pm on Saturdays and 2:00 pm on Sundays ending at 5:00 am the next day. There will be an all-day curfew instituted on Labour Day, Monday, May 24.

The Prime Minister said that the curfew hours for weekdays, Monday to Friday, will remain at 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., but will be modified for the next four weekends.

“Curfews will now begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, ending at 5:00 a.m. the following day,” he told the House of Representatives at Gordon House.

For Labour Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 24, Prime Minister Holness said there will be an all-day curfew.

“Therefore, on Sunday, May 23, the curfew will begin at 2:00 p.m. and it will go right through Monday, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25,” he noted.