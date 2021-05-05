Families of Boeing crash victims demand Biden and Buttigieg replace FAA management

Victims’ families demand replacement of FAA Administrator Steven Dickson and Safety Director Ali Bahrami

More than 900 family members and friends from across the world who lost loved ones in the March 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 MAX jet (Flight ET302) in Ethiopia have signed a letter demanding that President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg replace FAA Administrator Steven Dickson, Safety Director Ali Bahrami and other top leadership at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The demand was delivered to the Department of Transportation (DOT) today in a meeting between top DOT officials and several ET302 victims’ family members from France, Ireland, Canada and the U.S. The families expressed disappointment that the administration has not yet changed the existing dysfunctional, pro-industry management team at FAA and that this must be done to restore confidence in the agency. The morning meeting lasted well over an hour.

Michael Stumo and Nadia Milleron of Massachusetts who lost their daughter Samya Rose Stumo, Chris Moore of Canada who lost his daughter Danielle, Ike Riffel of California who lost his two sons Melvin and Bennett, Javier DeLuis of Massachusetts who lost his sister Graziella and others from Ireland and France – participated in the video meeting.

“It is astounding that the current leadership is still in place several months after the Biden administration took over,” said Chris Moore. “Congressional committees said the FAA took an adversarial position with them. Internal FAA surveys show the management is to pro-industry, giving short shrift to engineering safety.”

“A new team must replace Administrator Steve Dickson, Ali Bahrami (Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety); Earl Lawrence (Executive director, Aircraft Certification Service) and Mike Romanowski (Policy and Innovation Division Director, Aircraft Certification Service,” said the 900-plus signatories in the letter.

“We find it difficult to believe that Ali Bahrami is still the FAA Safety Director,” said Nadia Milleron. “FAA staff have complained that he is too protective of Boeing, he claimed to have no knowledge of the FAA risk assessment projecting 15 more crashes after the JT610 crash, and he told my son and me that FAA did everything right. Obviously, they did not.”