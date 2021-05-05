Travel Manitoba joins the World Tourism Network

Travel Manitoba in Canada joined the World Tourism Network (WTN) as its latest Destination Member. WTN is ready to work with Manitoba on the reopening of the Manitoba and Canadian travel and tourism industry. Brigitte Sandron, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Market Development, took the initiative for Travel Manitoba to join the World Tourism Network.

It’s known as the place where Canada’s heart beats. This is the Province of Manitoba in the center of Canada.

World Tourism Network is a global initiative that started with the rebuilding travel discussion in March 2020 with members in the travel and tourism industry from 127 countries.

Manitoba is a Canadian province bordered by Ontario to the east and Saskatchewan to the west. Its landscape of lakes and rivers, mountains, forests, and prairies stretches from northern Arctic tundra to Hudson Bay in the east and southern farmland. Much wilderness is protected in more than 80 provincial parks, where hiking, biking, canoeing, camping, and fishing are all popular.

The capital city Winnipeg is known as a city with a lot of charm. It also hosts the Human Rights Museum.

Manitoba means wide-open spaces, nature, and good food – all with great people.

For thousands of years, the junction of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers has been a meeting place. Today, Manitoba’s capital city has evolved into the largest city on the Canadian prairies. Winnipeg has been central to indigenous gatherings, the fur trade, the railway, the grain exchange, and now it’s known for its aerospace, technology, and creative industries, among others.

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said: “I have visited Winnipeg a number of times. What a great place to explore! We’re looking forward to working with Manitoba throughout the reopening process of the Canadian travel and tourism industry. We welcome Manitoba as a new destination member of the World Tourism Network.”

Travel Manitoba joined the following WTN interest groups:

For more information on Travel Manitoba, visit https://www.travelmanitoba.com/

For more information on the World Tourism Network, visit: https://wtn.travel