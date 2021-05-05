IATA welcomes G20 push to restart tourism

G20 Tourism Ministers agree to support the safe restoration of mobility by following the G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism

The G20 has the right focus and agenda to restart travel and tourism

No industry knows better that safety is paramount than aviation

Data exists to support the targeted measures that the G20 is aiming for

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomed the agreement by the G20 Tourism Ministers to support the safe restoration of mobility by following the G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism.

IATA urged G20 governments to quickly follow up their endorsement of the guidelines with actions, particularly the five-point agenda to safely restore mobility:

Sharing information among industry and governments to inform policies and decisions to ensure safe mobility.

Agreeing common international approaches to COVID-19 testing, vaccination, certification and information.

Promoting digital traveler identity, biometrics and contactless transactions for safe and seamless travel.

Providing accessible, consistent, clear and updated information to travelers to encourage and facilitate travel planning and journeys.

Maintaining and improving the connectivity, safety and sustainability of transport systems.

“The G20 has the right focus and agenda to restart travel and tourism. The combination of vaccinations and testing are the drivers to make travel broadly and safely accessible. Moreover, Prime Minister Draghi’s promise that Italy is ready to welcome back the world and encouragement to book holidays should be an inspiration to other world leaders. It captures the urgency that is needed to move forward quickly and safely in restoring the freedom to travel,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Risk Management

The emphasis on information sharing, working together to implement practical processes, and data driven policies is particularly welcome. These are the basis for managing the risks of COVID-19 as we move towards normality.

“The G20’s call for a combined effort of industry and governments to share information moves us towards the risk management framework that is needed for a restart. No industry knows better that safety is paramount than aviation. Effective risk -management—based on evidence, data and facts—underpins everything airlines do, and it is a core aviation competency that can help governments safely reopen borders. Over a year into the crisis, and with six months of experience with vaccines, data exists to support the targeted measures that the G20 is aiming for. Using data to guide restart plans should gain impetus from the G20 action plan,” said Walsh.