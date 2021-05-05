Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Egypt announces new set of COVID-19 restrictions

20 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Egypt announces new set of COVID-19 restrictions
Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Egypt bans large gatherings, cuts stores and restaurants’ hours to slow the spread of coronavirus

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Cairo battles resurgent coronavirus
  • Large gatherings and concerts banned over the period of two weeks
  • All shops, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and theaters to close early

Speaking at a press conference today, Egypt‘s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the country’s government had made important decisions to deal with a resurgent coronavirus as the holiday of Eid al-Fitr approaches. 

The Prime Minister announced that a new set of COVID-19 regulations and constraints will be introduced and it will remain in effect for two weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the last days of Ramadan and the Eid celebrations.

“From tomorrow, May 6 to May 21, we will close all shops, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and theaters at 9 o’clock in the evening to greatly reduce the crowding witnessed in these places,” Madbouly said. 

Large gatherings and concerts will also be banned over the period, with beaches and parks shut between May 12 and 16, Madbouly stated. The Eid celebrations, which will take place on May 12 and 13, this year fall in the middle of the government’s two-week-long period of restrictions.

“At the same time, a home delivery service will be allowed … but during the next two weeks, any meetings, conferences, events, or artistic celebrations will be prohibited in any facilities,” the PM added. 

The government’s decision comes as the COVID-19 begins to spread again in Egypt, and amid fears of one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar further exacerbating the problem.

You may also like