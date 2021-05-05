Egypt announces new set of COVID-19 restrictions

Cairo battles resurgent coronavirus

Large gatherings and concerts banned over the period of two weeks

All shops, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and theaters to close early

Speaking at a press conference today, Egypt‘s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the country’s government had made important decisions to deal with a resurgent coronavirus as the holiday of Eid al-Fitr approaches.

The Prime Minister announced that a new set of COVID-19 regulations and constraints will be introduced and it will remain in effect for two weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the last days of Ramadan and the Eid celebrations.

“From tomorrow, May 6 to May 21, we will close all shops, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and theaters at 9 o’clock in the evening to greatly reduce the crowding witnessed in these places,” Madbouly said.

Large gatherings and concerts will also be banned over the period, with beaches and parks shut between May 12 and 16, Madbouly stated. The Eid celebrations, which will take place on May 12 and 13, this year fall in the middle of the government’s two-week-long period of restrictions.

“At the same time, a home delivery service will be allowed … but during the next two weeks, any meetings, conferences, events, or artistic celebrations will be prohibited in any facilities,” the PM added.

The government’s decision comes as the COVID-19 begins to spread again in Egypt, and amid fears of one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar further exacerbating the problem.