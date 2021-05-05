President of Italy on G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism

Today’s G20 Tourism Ministers meeting marked one of the first official appointments of Italy President Sergio Mattarella.

Here are some of the remarks made by President Mattarella at this important G20 Tourism Ministers meeting held in Rome:

“This is highly-fitting and symbolic … Few countries are as closely intertwined with tourism as Italy. The world longs to travel here.

“The pandemic has forced us to close down temporarily. But Italy is ready to welcome back the world. Our mountains, our beaches, our cities, and our countryside are re-opening. And this process will speed up in the coming weeks and months.

“I have said before that our economies will be different after the pandemic. Some sectors will shrink while others will expand.