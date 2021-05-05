Auto Draft

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

President of Italy on G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism

12 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
President of Italy on G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism
President of Italy on G20 Rome Guidelines
Avatar
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Today’s G20 Tourism Ministers meeting marked one of the first official appointments of Italy President Sergio Mattarella.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The pandemic has forced us to close down temporarily. But Italy is ready to welcome back the world.
  2. Economies will be different after the pandemic. Some sectors will shrink while others will expand.
  3. G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism are a clear blueprint for the resumption of global tourism.

Here are some of the remarks made by President Mattarella at this important G20 Tourism Ministers meeting held in Rome:

“This is highly-fitting and symbolic … Few countries are as closely intertwined with tourism as Italy. The world longs to travel here.

“The pandemic has forced us to close down temporarily. But Italy is ready to welcome back the world. Our mountains, our beaches, our cities, and our countryside are re-opening. And this process will speed up in the coming weeks and months.

“I have said before that our economies will be different after the pandemic. Some sectors will shrink while others will expand.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like