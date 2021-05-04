Kazakhstan extends suspension of visa-free regime for citizens of 54 countries

Kazakhstan extends visa-free entry suspension for third time

Visa-free entry suspension a part of efforts to combat COVID-19 spread

The restriction applies to citizens of 54 countries

Kazakh government officials announced that the Republic of Kazakhstan is extending the suspension of the unilateral visa-free regime for citizens of 54 countries of the world until December 31, 2021, inclusive. According to the authorities, the decision to extend the suspension of visa-free entry is a part of efforts to combat the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

Visa-free entry for the specified category of foreigners is provided for in paragraph 17 of the Rules for the entry and stay of immigrants in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as their departure from the Republic of Kazakhstan, approved by the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 148 dated January 21, 2012.

Previously, it was suspended by Government Decree No. 220 dated April 17, 2020 (until November 1, 2020) and later No. 727 dated October 30, 2020 (until May 1, 2021).

The restriction applies to citizens of the following countries: the Australian Union, the Republic of Austria, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Belgium, the Republic of Bulgaria, Canada, the Republic of Chile, the Republic of Colombia, the Republic of Croatia, the Republic of Cyprus, the Czech Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Hellenic Republic, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Republic of Estonia the Republic of Finland, the French Republic, Japan, Hungary, the State of Israel, the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Indonesia, the Italian Republic, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Republic of Malta, the United States of Mexico, the Principality of Monaco, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Norway, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of the Philippines, Republic of Poland, Portuguese Republic, State of Qatar, Romania, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Singapore, Slovak Republic, Republic of Slovenia, Kingdom of Spain, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Swiss Confederation, Kingdom of Thailand, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America, the Vatican, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.