Auto Draft

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Restaurants, bars and cafes re-open in Greece after a 6-month COVID-19 shutdown

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Restaurants, bars and cafes re-open in Greece after a 6-month COVID-19 shutdown
Restaurants, bars and cafes re-open in Greece after a 6-month COVID-19 shutdown
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Greece’s second COVID-19 lockdown, which started on November 7, 2020, is gradually being relaxed this spring

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Greek dining and catering sector restarted under restrictions ahead of the opening of the tourism season
  • Food and drink establishments are only allowed to serve seated customers outdoors
  • Customers need to book an appointment and send a text message to a state number

After 6 months of coronavirus-induced closure, restaurants, cafes and bars have finally reopened across Greece this week.

Greece’s second COVID-19 lockdown, which started on November 7, 2020, is gradually being relaxed this spring, as the number of new coronavirus cases has stabilized lately and population’s vaccination continues.

Greek dining and catering sector restarted under restrictions ahead of the opening of the tourism season, which is scheduled for May 15.

Food and drink establishments are only allowed to serve seated customers outdoors, with maximum six persons per table and with safe distances between tables. Waiters are obliged to wear protective face masks and take two COVID-19 tests per week.

Customers need to book an appointment and send a text message to a state number to justify their outing. All food and drink establishments must close at 11.00 pm for the night-time curfew.

Over the past six months, Greek restaurants and cafes could only offer delivery and takeaway services. Many have opted to stay closed.

Over the past year, the restaurant sector lost more than 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) in turnover, according to recent estimates by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The Greek state’s package of support measures will total 15 billion euros this year, double the initial estimate of 7.5 billion. The cumulative total value of the support packages since the start of the pandemic stands at 39 billion euros, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said few days ago.

The measures include subsidies for bank loans, suspension of taxes and social insurance payments and financial aid through European Union (EU) funds to cover rents and other costs.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with already-authorized coronavirus vaccines. About 3.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Greece so far.

You may also like