Dubai hosts first in-person travel and tourism event in Middle East since COVID

Dubai hosts first in-person travel and tourism event in Middle East - Seen L to R - Dr. Ali Abu Monassar, Chairman, The Vision; Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline; Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director for the Middle East, Arabian Travel Market; Claude Blanc, Portfolio Director, WTM & IBTM Portfolios; Issam Abdul Rahim Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM)

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021 has reconfirmed that Dubai will host the largest in-person travel & tourism event in the world, since the onset of the pandemic last year.

A new hybrid format will debut for the first time in Arabian Travel Market history – in-person as well as virtually. 62 countries will be represented on the exhibition floor such as KSA, Germany, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Thailand, Indonesia, Egypt, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Maldives, and Israel. There will be 67 conference sessions featuring 145 local, regional, and international speakers.

Now in its 28th year, ATM 2021 will go ahead at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday, May 16, to Wednesday, May 19, as final preparations are being put in place.

“The theme of this year’s show is ‘A new dawn for travel and tourism’ and the spotlight will be focused on the very latest ‘COVID’ news from around the world – vaccine rollouts, the current state of the industry and more importantly, what the future holds,” said Claude Blanc, Portfolio Director, WTM& IBTM Portfolios.

ATM 2021 features 67 conference sessions with over 145 local, regional and international speakers overall. Onsite, there is a Global Stage which will include a hotel industry summit, dedicated buyer forums for Saudi Arabia and China, an International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC), as well as an aviation panel and a special session on Gulf-Israeli ties.