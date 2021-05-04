Auto Draft

Nevis updates travel guidelines

5 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Protocols have been revised on Nevis island to take into account the arrival of vaccinated visitors.

  1. Beginning May 1, 2021, travel requirements for fully-vaccinated international travelers have been changed.
  2. A traveler shall be considered fully vaccinated if 2 weeks have elapsed after receiving their second dose of a 2-dose vaccine or 2 weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.
  3. Travelers must complete the travel authorization form and upload an official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result taken 72 hours before arrival. 

Due to the success of vaccination programs in source markets and on the island, Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has announced a change in the travel requirements for international travelers vaccinated against COVID-19, effective May 1, 2021.

Fully vaccinated international travelers must submit their official vaccination card upon completion of their travel authorization process at www.knatravelform.kn in addition to their 72-hour RT-PCR test and other required passenger documentation.

Following are the travel requirements for international travelers from May 1, 2021:

