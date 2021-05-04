Auto Draft

WTTC at G20: Moving beyond COVID-19

7 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) urged G20 leaders to press for the urgent return of international travel to recover millions of jobs at the G20 Tourism Ministerial meeting hosted by Italy.

  1. WTTC urged action is needed now to save millions of jobs which depend on the immediate resumption of international travel.
  2. President said we must not lose sight of the fact that we are not out of the crisis yet.
  3. Urgent action is needed now to save the 62 million jobs lost globally last year due to the pandemic.

The President & CEO of WTTC, Gloria Guevara, gave an opening keynote speech at the G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting held today, as ministers gathered to discuss the G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism.

WTTC shared that this unprecedented crisis has had a devastating impact on the sector and that clear rules and a protocol to restart international mobility will be crucial to its sustainable and long-term recovery.

WTTC urged that action was needed now to save millions of jobs throughout the sector which depend on the immediate resumption of international travel, and that there will not be a sustainable and resilient future, unless we can recover from this crisis.

