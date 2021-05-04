23 killed, 79 injured in Mexico City train overpass collapse

Train cars were hanging above the crumbled supports, as rescue teams were trying to evacuated any passengers that may have been on board

An overpass carrying a metro train collapsed on a busy road

A section of an overpass suddenly collapsed on a road packed with vehicles

Elevated rail collapsed when a vehicle struck one of the support pillars at street level

A portion of an overpass carrying a metro train collapsed on a busy road in a southern suburb of Mexico City last night, killing 23 people and injuring at least 79.

A short CCTV video published by Milenio TV channel shows a section of an overpass suddenly collapsing on a road packed with vehicles.

Photos from the site show the train cars hanging above the crumbled supports, as rescue teams try to evacuated any passengers that may have been on board.

About two dozen ambulances attended the scene.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said that some minors were among those killed. The city’s civil protection agency reported that the number of fatalities reached 23, with about 79 people hurt in the disaster.

Preliminary reports said that the elevated rail collapsed when a vehicle struck one of the support pillars at street level. The train broke in two as it plummeted to the ground below.

Line 12 is the newest line of the Mexico City metro, inaugurated in 2012. It runs south-southwest of the Mexican capital, which has an estimated population of 9.2 million.

Reportedly, the locals voiced fears over the structure’s safety four years ago, when pillars on Line 12 were damaged by an earthquake. Transportation officials said in 2017 that they quickly repaired the overpass after detecting cracks and other damage.