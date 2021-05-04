Popular Thailand provinces on Deep Red COVID-19 alert

Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakarn are classified as maximum and strict control zone (deep red) in Thailand in which further restrictions have been put in place.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesperson, disclosed that they have agreed to intensify COVID-19 preventive and control measures. Rezoning of Thailand control areas has been approved as follows:

1) maximum and strict control zone: 6 provinces,

2) maximum control zone: 45 provinces, and

3) control zone: 26 provinces. Quarantine of all forms has also been extended to 14 days, while both public and private sectors must consider strict working from home for at least 14 days.

Additional restrictions due to the high-level alert include: