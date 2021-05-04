Click to join an upcoming live event

Popular Thailand provinces on Deep Red COVID-19 alert

37 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Skål Bangkok’s Wood warns of a deepening Thailand tourism crisis
Thailand provinces on Deep Red COVID-19 alert
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakarn are classified as maximum and strict control zone (deep red) in Thailand in which further restrictions have been put in place.

  1. The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesperson, disclosed they have agreed to intensify COVID-19 preventive and control measures.
  2. Zones are currently being categorized as maximum and strict control, maximum control, or control zone.
  3. The high-level alert is causing additional bans and closures.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesperson, disclosed that they have agreed to intensify COVID-19 preventive and control measures. Rezoning of Thailand control areas has been approved as follows:

1) maximum and strict control zone: 6 provinces,

2) maximum control zone: 45 provinces, and

3) control zone: 26 provinces. Quarantine of all forms has also been extended to 14 days, while both public and private sectors must consider strict working from home for at least 14 days.

Additional restrictions due to the high-level alert include:

