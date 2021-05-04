Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Munich Oktoberfest canceled again over COVID-19 pandemic

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Munich Oktoberfest canceled again over COVID-19 pandemic
Munich Oktoberfest canceled again over COVID-19 pandemic
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Oktoberfest is all about bonding and social distancing, masks, and other anti-coronavirus measures would have been practically impossible to implement

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Oktoberfest was expected to make a comeback in September 2021
  • Epidemiological situation in Germany is not yet under control
  • 3.4 million have been infected and more than 83,000 have died due to coronavirus in Germany

The Bavarian authorities have announced that the beer lovers will have to wait another year as world’s largest beer festival, Munich Oktoberfest, has been canceled for a second year in a row due to COVID-19 pandemic.

After not being held in 2020, the popular festival, held annually in Munich, was expected to make a comeback this September. But, according to German authorities, the epidemiological situation in the country, where 3.4 million have been infected and more than 83,000 have died due to coronavirus, is not yet under control. 

“Imagine if there was a new wave and it then became a super-spreader event. The brand would be damaged forever – and we don’t want that,” Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder said, as he announced the cancelation of Oktoberfest 2021.

Social distancing, masks, and other anti-coronavirus measures would have been “practically impossible to implement” at the event, which usually draws some six million attendees from right across the globe, Soeder pointed out.

And Oktoberfest is all about bonding, not social distancing, with people gathering in vast marquees and sitting at long communal tables to swig beer, munch on sausages, and listen to live folk music.

When the festival was last staged, in 2019, it swelled the coffers of the Bavarian economy  by €1.23 billion ($1.5 billion). However, Oktoberfest boss Clemens Baumgärtner called the decision to cancel this year’s event “completely correct”. Maintaining its reputation as “a high-quality, safe festival” was more important, he insisted.

It’s not the first time in Oktoberfest’s 200-year history that the organizers have been forced to cancel it due to an epidemic. A cholera outbreak put paid to plans in 1854 and 1873, while World War II saw it mothballed for several years.

An alternative Oktoberfest is expected to be staged in Dubai this year, but the Munich organizers have made it clear that they had nothing to do with that event. Last week, Baumgärtner blasted the holding of the breakaway festival as “absolutely absurd” and vowed to explore all legal options “to protect Munich’s Oktoberfest.”

You may also like