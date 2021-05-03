No more Restrictions in Florida and COVID-19 declared history by Gov DeSantis

Did the people in Florida just got their freedom back, or is this a call for suicide by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by local legislators and small business owners in St. Petersburg where he signed Senate Bill (SB) 2006, landmark legislation aimed at stemming the tide of local and state government overreach as he phrased it. The bill takes aim at arbitrary lockdowns, vaccine passports and enhances emergency preparedness for future emergencies. Governor DeSantis also signed Executive Orders 21-101 and 21-102 suspending all local emergency orders until July 1, 2021, at which point local orders will be permanently invalidated pursuant to SB 2006.

While Florida recorded 3075 more COVID-19 infections and 38 more dead, the Governor of the Sunshine State had enough. A massive number of people are dying in India in this interconnected world. Florida is a major gateway for travel, specifically from South America, where the virus is mutating and spreading.