Indian Association of Tour Operators appoints new Southern Regional Chapter Chair

In an obvious bid to strengthen the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) after the new team took over, IATO has appointed a New Regional Chapter Chair of the Southern Region and State Chapter Chairs in Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh.

After the elections, the IATO Executive Committee relooked and restructured the IATO Regional and State Chapters to expand its wings and strengthen the membership basis.

Mr. Sejoe Jose, Managing Director of Marvel Tours Pvt. Ltd., has been given the bigger responsibility to look after the southern region and as such has been appointed as the Chair of the IATO Southern Region which includes Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andaman Nicobar, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep. Previously he was the Chapter Chair of Kerala. He will take over from Mr. E.M. Najeeb who has been the Chair of the Southern Region and has immensely contributed to the growth of IATO in the Southern Region.