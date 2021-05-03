Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Uganda suspends travel to and from India

12 mins ago
by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda
Uganda suspends travel to and from India
Uganda suspends travel to and from India
Avatar
Written by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda

The government of Uganda has banned travel to and from India until further notice following a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths in the sub-continent.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Following the surge of COVID-19 cases taking place in India, Uganda has stopped all travel to and from the country.
  2. Fly Emirates and Kenya Airways which fly out of Entebbe International Airport in Uganda announced similar measures.
  3. Regardless of the route, all travelers who may have been in India or traveled through India in the last 14 days shall not be allowed into Uganda.

This was announced over the weekend by the Honorable Minister of Health (MOH), Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, following the first recorded case of the India strain of the coronavirus.  

Earlier in the week, Fly Emirates and Kenya Airways which fly out of Entebbe International Airport, had announced similar measures following related concerns last week.

“Further to the existing COVID-19 control measures, all travelers and passengers originating from India shall not be allowed into Uganda starting at midnight of May 1, 2021,” she said.

This is regardless of the route of travel. In addition, all travelers who may have been in India or traveled through India in the last 14 days regardless of route taken shall not be allowed into Uganda.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like