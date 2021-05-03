Uganda suspends travel to and from India

The government of Uganda has banned travel to and from India until further notice following a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths in the sub-continent.

Following the surge of COVID-19 cases taking place in India, Uganda has stopped all travel to and from the country. Fly Emirates and Kenya Airways which fly out of Entebbe International Airport in Uganda announced similar measures. Regardless of the route, all travelers who may have been in India or traveled through India in the last 14 days shall not be allowed into Uganda.

This was announced over the weekend by the Honorable Minister of Health (MOH), Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, following the first recorded case of the India strain of the coronavirus.

“Further to the existing COVID-19 control measures, all travelers and passengers originating from India shall not be allowed into Uganda starting at midnight of May 1, 2021,” she said.

This is regardless of the route of travel. In addition, all travelers who may have been in India or traveled through India in the last 14 days regardless of route taken shall not be allowed into Uganda.