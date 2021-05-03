Click to join an upcoming live event

New 24/7 COVID-19 testing lab in Seychelles gives travelers more options

26 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Seychelles Medical Services Pty, a new healthcare company registered in Seychelles opens the first state-of-the-art dedicated COVID-19 testing laboratory in Seychelles.

  1. New facility aims at providing convenient and seamless testing services primarily for tourists before flying abroad.
  2. The new lab can process over 30,000 tests per day and the tests can track all known genes and variants of COVID-19.
  3. By the end of May 2021, Seychelles Medical Services Pty anticipates opening five sampling branches on Mahé, Praslin and La Digue.

The private facility is the second in Seychelles to provide exit COVID-19 PCR testing services aside from Euro Medical Family Clinic which started their service a few months back, although this one facility has a much bigger capacity.

The facility aims at providing convenient and seamless testing services primarily for tourists before flying abroad. The services will also be extended to the local market for anyone in need of an internationally accredited travel certificate for travel.

The first center to open under the trade name is located on Eden Island at “The Blue Building” (next to Bravo Restaurant). By the end of May 2021, Seychelles Medical Services Pty anticipates opening five sampling branches on Mahé, Praslin and La Digue. All centers will operate on a 24/7 basis.

