Qatar Airways Cargo convoy flies medical aid and equipment to India

300 tons of aid from around the world departed in a three-aircraft cargo convoy from Doha to India

Convoy is part of the freight carrier’s WeQare initiative

Cargo shipment included PPE equipment, oxygen canisters and other essential medical items

Three Qatar Airways Cargo Boeing 777 freighters departed to India today, carrying approximately 300 tons of medical supplies from around the world to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The three flights departed one after the other bound for Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi as part of Qatar Airways Cargo’s WeQare initiative.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Having seen with great sorrow the impact this further wave of COVID-19 infections has had on people in India, we knew we had to be part of the global effort to support the valiant health care workers in the country.

“As the leading air cargo carrier in the world, we are in a unique position to offer immediate humanitarian support through the provision of aircraft to transport much needed medical supplies, as well as coordinating logistical arrangements. We hope today’s shipment and further shipments in the weeks to come will help ease the burden on local medical workers and provide relief to the impacted communities in India.”

Ambassador of India to Qatar, His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Deepak Mittal, said: “We deeply appreciate the gesture of Qatar Airways to carry free of charge essential medical supplies to India and supporting the fight against COVID-19.”

Today’s cargo shipment included PPE equipment, oxygen canisters and other essential medical items, and consists of donations by individuals and companies around the world in addition to existing cargo orders.