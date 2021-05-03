Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

European Commission urges EU countries to reopen to vaccinated foreign travelers

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
European Commission: EU countries should reopen to vaccinated foreign travelers
European Commission urges EU countries to reopen to vaccinated foreign travelers
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

EC today advises European Union countries to lift restrictions on “non-essential” travel for fully vaccinated foreigners

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be allowed to enter EU
  • Currently the European Medicines Agency has granted emergency approval for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson
  • Yravelers will only be allowed to enter EU if they are coming from a country with a ‘good epidemiological situation’

People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be allowed travel to and within the European Union, provided that the coronavirus outbreak has been sufficiently quelled in the country they are traveling from, the European Commission (EC) said today.

The EC today advised the European Union countries to lift restrictions on “non-essential” travel for foreigners who have received all necessary doses of a vaccine authorized for use within the EU, at least 14 days before arrival. Brussels added that states could choose to extend the guideline to include all vaccines that have been signed off by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use. Currently the European Medicines Agency has granted emergency approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs.

The proposal also said that European Union states that choose to waive coronavirus testing or quarantine requirements for vaccinated EU citizens should extend the policy to vaccinated travelers from outside the bloc. 

However, travelers will only be allowed to enter the European Union if they are coming from a country with a “good epidemiological situation.” The bloc’s executive leadership said that as the health crisis improves worldwide, it hopes to raise the threshold of new coronavirus cases used to determine which countries will be greenlit for cross-border travel. The list will be reviewed and updated every two weeks. 

The EC said that until its ‘green certificate’ vaccine passport system is fully implemented, member states should accept proof of vaccination from non-EU countries, provided the documentation can be authenticated and contains all relevant data. Member states could create web portals that will allow foreign travelers to ask for recognition of a vaccine passport from a non-EU state, as well as request a green certificate once it comes into use. 

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like