Health Without Borders launched by World Tourism Network

The rebuilding travel discussion by the World Tourism Network (WTB) started in March 2020 and is taking its activities to a new level today in launching Health without Borders. Tourism will not be back until everyone is safe.

The World Tourism Network (WTN) started its initiative Health Without Borders | Santé sans Frontiers No one is safe until everyone is safe. Tourism, business travel, and the MICE industry will not be back until everyone is safe. The key to re-launch tourism is a vaccination opportunity for everyone in our interconnected world.

Some may say the COVID-19 issue is exclusively an issue for Health Authorities, or Domestic and Foreign ministries. eTurboNews earlier reported about the unequal distribution of the vaccine.

World Tourism Network believes the global travel and tourism industry should be very much part of the discussion. COVID-19 is affecting the travel industry like no other sector.

Because there is no way to separate travel from the world’s current, or future pandemics, and tourism is about bringing people together, the WTN recognizes the need for the global travel and tourism industry to become an integrated part of the decision making and policy process in a response to the current COVID-19 and should there be future pandemics.

The world’s Statemen and Nobel laureates recognize that in an interconnected world No one is safe until everyone is safe.

In the modern world, the travel and tourism industry plays an essential role in this vision . It is for this reason that the WTN’s international project “Health without Borders/ Santé sans Frontiers” seeks universal vaccine coverage for all people around the world.

The WTN aligns with the idea the “travel and tourism” industry supports an international focus on countries and regions unable to get full access to the vaccine.

The WTN, representing international small and medium-sized businesses around the world recognizes that these are the first businesses to suffer during a pandemic and travel closure.

The WTN pledges its efforts not only to increase cooperation between countries by working closely with stakeholders, but it also seeks to facilitate the international movement of tourists by addressing restrictive travel barriers and fostering mutual understanding and collaboration.

The WTN extends its hand not only to other organizations and initiatives in the travel and tourism industry but to NGO’s, health professionals, government leaders, and the pharmaceutical industry.

WTN’s “Health without Borders” initiative seeks a world with greater international cooperation, thus allowing people a safe and healthy world in which to exercise their human right to travel.

One step toward this goal is universal vaccination thus creating global herd immunity.

The WTN encourages all to join in as it seeks a more humane world and a world in which the global tourism industry can help the world to see the first blossoms of greater health and prosperity.

WTN will be inviting ministers of tourism and heads of tourism authorities later this month to meet virtually and take part in this important discussion. In the last 24 hours ministers from 10 countries already confirmed participation.

“Anyone interested in this subject has an opportunity to participate.

WTN is ready to listen and welcome experts and entrepreneurs.

WTN is ready to shout if necessary.

WTN is ready to cooperate with any government, organization, entity, or person that can assist and contribute.

WTN is not a political organization.

“COVID-19 and tourism are connected and everyone’s business. It takes cooperation and communication to make this work,” says Juergen Steinmetz”, founder, and Chairman of WTN.

