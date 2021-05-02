JA Lake View Hotel to open in Dubai

After a one-year hiatus, the newest hotel at JA The Resort – JA Lake View Hotel in Dubai, will re-open on May 9th 2021. The multi-award-winning hotel, home to Vikas Khanna’s ‘Kinara’ restaurant and new bistro-bar, Republik, will be offering attractive summer rates from 9th May to 30th September 2021, to entice international travelers and GCC staycationers alike. JA Lake View Hotel is the third unique property in the experience-packed JA

The Resort in Jebel Ali, Dubai. The unique structure with panoramic views over the golf course, saltwater lake, and Arabian sea is described as a ‘design-driven property dedicated to sustainability’ and features 348 luxurious rooms and suites ideal for families and groups of friends. There are multiple restaurants and bars including ‘Kinara by Vikas Khanna’ – a stylish yet casual signature restaurant presenting authentic dishes from the diverse regions of India and South Asia. There is also the spacious and bright ‘81’ – a buffet restaurant with outdoor seating, named after the inaugural year of JA Resorts & Hotels first property, and ‘Republik’ – a modern gastropub serving fully licensed drinks and casual gastropub fare. The hotel also offers three temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pools- one for adults only and two for families.

JA Lake View Hotel is also well known in the city for its sustainability efforts – flanked by a symbolic 800-year-old Olive Tree, the sleek, contemporary property works with sustainable partners to provide amenities, solar panels to power parts of the hotel, cutting edge technologies to minimize food waste and facilitates paperless check-in, having already removed plastic bottles. For the first time in the Middle East, voice-activated Volera-Alexa provides instant virtual assistance to guests in their rooms.

As the closest resort to EXPO 2020, JA Lake View Hotel is also 10 minutes from Dubai Parks & Resorts, 20 minutes from Dubai’s buzzing JBR and 30 minutes from the iconic Dubai Mall. It joins the award-winning JA Beach Hotel and the Mediterranean style villa-suites of JA Palm Tree Court to become the only true all- inclusive resort in Dubai. Set along 800-metres of private beach, JA The Resort claims over 1 million square metres of leisure facilities including seven landscaped pools with four swim up bars, a choice of 25 restaurants and bars, a 9-hole, par 35 championship standard golf course with driving range, putting and pitching greens and Leadbetter Golf Academy Dubai, 4 tennis courts and tennis academy, squash and badminton courts, beach volleyball, horse riding stables, mini-golf course, a Watercooled Watersports Centre with water-skiing, windsurfing, banana-boats, catamarans, sailboats and a private 104-berth full service marina offering boat trips. It also boasts 6 shooting ranges, Calm Spa, a bio-garden, a crèche, Pirates and Mermaids Kids’ Club and Babysitting service.

JA The Resort is proud to offer onsite testing for COVID-19 for international guests who require negative PCR’s to travel. For a nominal fee, the test can be arranged privately within a guest’s room, and results provided in 36 hours. JA The Resort has also officially received the #DubaiAssured Stamp, following a health and safety verification process implemented in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing #DubaiTourism, the Department of Economic Development and Dubai Municipality. The stamp indicates that all currently open properties have adopted, and constantly maintain, all necessary precautionary measures and the highest safety standards and protocols.