The Bahamas Celebrates Travel Agents with Virtual Party in “Da Backyard”

26 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
Bahamas announces updated travel
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Travel agents are celebrated by the Bahamas Tourism Board.
The virtual “Da Backyard party” on May 6 will be fun and includes a lesson to prepare a Bahama Mama.

  1. The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation will be showing its appreciation to the travel agency community during a virtual “Da Backyard” party on May 6.
  2.  Both Ellison ‘Tommy’ Thompson, Deputy Director General as well as Bridgette King, Executive Director Global Sales will be joined by other members of the Bahamas Tourism Office team for a fun, interactive afternoon
  3. Read how to do the best Bahama Mama ever.

Although you will see a demonstration by a mixologist, courtesy of Warwick Paradise Island, you may want to have one ready to taste during “Da Backyard” party. 

 Both Ellison ‘Tommy’ Thompson, Deputy Director General as well as Bridgette King, Executive Director Global Sales will be joined by other members of the Bahamas Tourism Office team for a fun, interactive afternoon featuring Bahamian music, a video montage, updates on what’s happening in The Bahamas, games, a cocktail/mocktail demo, a virtual photobooth, as well as prize giveaways for the best dressed advisor in tropical attire.  Learn about the relaunch of the Bahamas Specialist Program. 

Bahama Mama:

  • 1 ¼ oz. Gold Rum
  • 1 ½ oz. Nassau Royale Liqueur
  • 1 oz. Coconut Rum
  • 2 oz. Orange Juice
  • 2 oz. Pineapple Juice

Dash of Angostura Bitters (optional)
1/6 oz. Grenadine

Mix ingredients and shake well.  Pour over crushed ice in a tall glass and garnish with a slice of orange and two cherries.

*Eliminate the rum for a mocktail version of the Bahama Mama.

And join the Bahamas team to celebrate our travel agency partners on May 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Click here to RSVP

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly away escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

