Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Hotel Investment Platform Cee and Caucasus HOTCO 2021 postponed

7 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Hotel Investment Platform Cee and Caucasus HOTCO 2021 postponed
HOTCO 2021 postponed
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Despite many months of hard work, organizers of HOTCO 2021 have decided to postpone the dates of the upcoming event originally scheduled for June 1-2, 2021.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. New waves of COVID-19 around the world are causing countries to go back into lockdown and wreaking havoc on events and travel.
  2. HOTCO was to take place in Hungary which as of this date is still prohibiting indoor events.
  3. New dates for HOTCO event remain unknown for now as organizers continue to work on rescheduling.

In a statement, HOTCO 2021 said: While we have put a lot of positive energy and hope that the circumstances that have brought the global travel industry to its knees get better, there are still too many uncontrollable variables that are contributing to a climate that prevents us from staging HOTCO in a manner which our sponsors, supporters, speakers and attendees deserve.

Among other criteria, indoor events are not yet permitted in Hungary, and it is not yet known when the restrictions will be lifted. 

The new dates are yet to be announced as they have not been set yet.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like