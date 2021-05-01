Hotel Investment Platform Cee and Caucasus HOTCO 2021 postponed

Despite many months of hard work, organizers of HOTCO 2021 have decided to postpone the dates of the upcoming event originally scheduled for June 1-2, 2021.

New waves of COVID-19 around the world are causing countries to go back into lockdown and wreaking havoc on events and travel. HOTCO was to take place in Hungary which as of this date is still prohibiting indoor events. New dates for HOTCO event remain unknown for now as organizers continue to work on rescheduling.

In a statement, HOTCO 2021 said: While we have put a lot of positive energy and hope that the circumstances that have brought the global travel industry to its knees get better, there are still too many uncontrollable variables that are contributing to a climate that prevents us from staging HOTCO in a manner which our sponsors, supporters, speakers and attendees deserve.

Among other criteria, indoor events are not yet permitted in Hungary, and it is not yet known when the restrictions will be lifted.

The new dates are yet to be announced as they have not been set yet.