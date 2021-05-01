Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo first to go virtual in the region

The 6th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) commenced this week on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, under the theme, “Restarting Tourism for Regional Economic Development.”

All in virtual format, the event had exhibitors, one-on-one meetings, and panel discussions for those who participated. The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) Chief Executive Officer, Lilly Ajarova, welcomed the virtual attendants to this new way of doing business. POATE brought some life back, living up to: “With POATE we shall connect with the world.”

The POATE is the first tourism expo in the region to go virtual. It ran through to April 29, 2021, on a virtual platform with 400 guests including 200 exhibitors online that featured:

Directory listings where exhibitors were able to showcase their products and services in a variety of multimedia formats including video, website links, and e-brochures.

One-on-one meetings exclusive to buyers, media, and exhibitors only that allowed participants to connect with the highest level of travel trade industry professionals who have direct purchasing power.

“Lead Generation” – a virtual platform that allowed participants to remotely schedule individual thirty-minute video meetings and network with industry professionals.

Choice content sessions where participants held a variety of live sessions, debates, and forums with industry experts addressing topical issues on investment, markets, and more.