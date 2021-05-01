Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo first to go virtual in the region

- All in virtual format, the event had exhibitors, one-on-one meetings, and panel discussions for those who participated.
- The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) Chief Executive Officer, Lilly Ajarova, welcomed the virtual attendants to this new way of doing business.
- POATE brought some life back, living up to: “With POATE we shall connect with the world.”
The POATE is the first tourism expo in the region to go virtual. It ran through to April 29, 2021, on a virtual platform with 400 guests including 200 exhibitors online that featured:
Directory listings where exhibitors were able to showcase their products and services in a variety of multimedia formats including video, website links, and e-brochures.
One-on-one meetings exclusive to buyers, media, and exhibitors only that allowed participants to connect with the highest level of travel trade industry professionals who have direct purchasing power.
“Lead Generation” – a virtual platform that allowed participants to remotely schedule individual thirty-minute video meetings and network with industry professionals.
Choice content sessions where participants held a variety of live sessions, debates, and forums with industry experts addressing topical issues on investment, markets, and more.