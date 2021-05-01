The Islands of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols

- With more people becoming fully vaccinated, The Bahamas announced new protocols for entry and travel.
- Bahamian citizens and residents who are fully vaccinated are exempt from COVID-19 testing requirements when traveling inter-island.
- international visitors from other countries who are fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period are exempt from testing requirements for entry and inter-island travel.
The Government of The Bahamas announced updated public health measures and entry protocols for fully vaccinated travelers, stating:
• Effective immediately, Bahamian citizens and residents who are fully vaccinated – after receiving their second dose – will be exempt from COVID-19 testing requirements when traveling inter-island from New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera to any other island.
• Effective May 1, 2021, international visitors traveling to The Bahamas from other countries who are fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period will be exempt from testing requirements for entry and inter-island travel.