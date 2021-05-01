The Islands of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols

New rules are in effect for vaccinated travelers heading to the Islands of The Bahamas.

With more people becoming fully vaccinated, The Bahamas announced new protocols for entry and travel. Bahamian citizens and residents who are fully vaccinated are exempt from COVID-19 testing requirements when traveling inter-island. international visitors from other countries who are fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period are exempt from testing requirements for entry and inter-island travel.

The Government of The Bahamas announced updated public health measures and entry protocols for fully vaccinated travelers, stating:

• Effective immediately, Bahamian citizens and residents who are fully vaccinated – after receiving their second dose – will be exempt from COVID-19 testing requirements when traveling inter-island from New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera to any other island.

• Effective May 1, 2021, international visitors traveling to The Bahamas from other countries who are fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period will be exempt from testing requirements for entry and inter-island travel.