Aeromexico obtains court approval on aircraft fleet transactions

Aeromexico to add twenty-four new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet

Aeromexico to add four 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to its fleet

United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York has approved Aeromexico’s entry into the Transactions

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. announces that following the information disclosed on April 23, 2021, regarding Aeromexico’s agreement to increase its fleet with twenty-four (24) new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including B737-8 and B737-9 MAX and four (4) 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft as part of its restructured agreements with the manufacturer and certain lessors and Aeromexico‘s related agreements with other suppliers and financial entities and collectively, the Company informs that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, presiding over Aeromexico’s Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, has approved Aeromexico’s entry into the Transactions.

Aeromexico will continue pursuing, in an orderly manner, its voluntary financial restructuring through Chapter 11, while continuing to operate and offer services to its customers and contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for operations. The Company will continue to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact from COVID-19.

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group’s current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.