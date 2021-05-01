Click to join an upcoming live event

Powerful earthquake jolts northern Japan

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes northeast Japan on Saturday

  • Strong earthquake strikes Japan
  • Buildings shake in the capital city of Tokyo
  • No tsunami warning issued after the earthquake

Powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked northeast Japan today. At first, the quake’s magnitude was estimated at 6.6, but that was revised up to 6.8 later.

The earthquake was felt as far as Tokyo 250 miles, where the buildings were shaking. The quake also raised the possibility of landslides closer to the epicenter.

No tsunami alert was issued after the earthquake, which struck at 10.27 am Japan time (0127 GMT) off the coast of Miyagi prefecture at a depth of 32 miles.

There were no reports of serious injuries caused by the quake, but the officials warn of the potential for strong aftershocks for about a week, as well as the heightened risk of landslides.

Magnitude6.8
Date-Time1 May 2021 01:27:28 UTC1 May 2021 10:27:28 near epicenter
Location38.230N 141.665E
Depth47 km
Distances38.0 km (23.6 mi) ESE of Ishinomaki, Japan45.0 km (27.9 mi) ESE of Yamoto, Japan55.2 km (34.2 mi) ESE of Matsushima, Japan56.1 km (34.8 mi) E of Shiogama, Japan70.0 km (43.4 mi) E of Sendai, Japan
Location UncertaintyHorizontal: 6.9 km; Vertical 4.8 km
ParametersNph = 129; Dmin = 288.9 km; Rmss = 0.96 seconds; Gp = 35°

