Powerful earthquake jolts northern Japan

Strong earthquake strikes Japan

Buildings shake in the capital city of Tokyo

No tsunami warning issued after the earthquake

Powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked northeast Japan today. At first, the quake’s magnitude was estimated at 6.6, but that was revised up to 6.8 later.

The earthquake was felt as far as Tokyo 250 miles, where the buildings were shaking. The quake also raised the possibility of landslides closer to the epicenter.

No tsunami alert was issued after the earthquake, which struck at 10.27 am Japan time (0127 GMT) off the coast of Miyagi prefecture at a depth of 32 miles.

There were no reports of serious injuries caused by the quake, but the officials warn of the potential for strong aftershocks for about a week, as well as the heightened risk of landslides.