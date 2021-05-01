India tour operators set up task force to deal with COVID-19

The Indian Association of Tour Operators, IATO, has set up a task force to face the onslaught of the COVID-19 wave taking over the country.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators is doing all it can think of to help with the worsening health crisis. The setting up of this task force is one of the first major activities of the new IATO Executive Committee. Among the many things that need to be addressed, the Association is working to help with oxygen supplies, medicines, and hospital beds.

The setting up of this task force is one of the first major activities of the new IATO Executive Committee, which witnessed the election of Rajeev Mehra as the President of the Association.

The task force has leading active members on the panel as well as representatives at the state level including Odisha, Kerala, Maharashtra, and other states.