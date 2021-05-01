Click to join an upcoming live event

African Tourism Board President Labour Day Message

1 hour ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
President of African Tourism Board Alain St.Ange: Continent must protect our culture
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The world is not created equal. This is seen in Africa more in most parts of the world. The African Tourism Board President Alain St. Ange is reflecting on this reality and is calling for stakeholders to see the realities.

  1. The President of the African Tourism Board, Seychelle-based Alain St.Ange, issued a statement for May 1, Labour Day.
  2. St.Ange realizes the impact of COVID-19 on the job situation in Africa.
  3. The time for distractions from the reality on the ground will be seen as an insult to all those suffering from the pandemic at hand.

Labour Day 2021 must be a time for deep reflection. We know that Africa, and the world at large for that matter, continues to be ravaged by the effects of COVID-19 which has resulted in serious job losses. The inability of families to find work in this time of COVID must remain at the forefront of our thoughts.

International Workers’ Day must this year be marked by the reflection of the the health crisis being faced around the world and the hardship being felt by the most vulnerable.

COVID-19 is going nowhere soon, and implementing mitigating approaches to stimulate the business world and at the same time extending a safety net to hold those in need, must be a priority.

The time for distractions from the reality on the ground will be seen as an insult to all those suffering from the pandemic.

President of African Tourism Board Alain St.Ange

The African Tourism Board remains committed to working for its 54 countries that make Africa the great continent it is. Together, we shall see the light at the end of the dark COVID-19 tunnel.

Happy Labour Day 2021

African Tourism Board reaching out to the European Union

More information on the African Tourism Board: www.africantourismboard.com

