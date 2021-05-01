Two major earthquakes off Japan, no tsunami

- The earthquake that just struck was centered in Miyagi Prefecture. It was a big quake, but so far there seems to be no major damage
- Two earthquakes 50 miles off the Eastern Japanese coast are measured 6.5 and 6.6
- No tsunami, no damage reports so far
Two major earthquakes 30-50 miles off the Eastern Japanese coast shook the earth, but no major damages or injuries are reported.
The quakes were reported on Saturday 10.27 am Japanese time, or 9.27 EST
Authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.