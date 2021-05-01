Click to join an upcoming live event

Two Major Earthquakes off Japan, no Tsunami

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Japan is home to many earthquakes. Most quakes, even in the 6 reach are without major damages and injuries. Two major quakes were just recorded 30-50 miles off the Eastern Japanese coast.

  1. The earthquake that just struck was centered in Miyagi Prefecture. It was a big quake, but so far there seems to be no major damage
  2. Two earthquakes 50 miles off the Eastern Japanese coast are measured 6.5 and 6.6
  3. No tsunami, no damage reports so far

Two major earthquakes 30-50 miles off the Eastern Japanese coast shook the earth, but no major damages or injuries are reported.

The quakes were reported on Saturday 10.27 am Japanese time, or 9.27 EST

Authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.

