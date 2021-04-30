Click to join an upcoming live event

Statia further opens up its borders

17 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

St. Eustatius will further open up its borders on Sunday, May 9th, 2021

  • All incoming travelers must be fully vaccinate
  • Visitors who are not fully vaccinated must go into quarantine for 10 days
  • The third phase of the road map will start when 50% of the population of St. Eustatius is vaccinated

The Public Entity St. Eustatius will further open up its borders on Sunday, May 9th, 2021 by introducing the second phase of the road map. As of this date family members of residents and Statians that want to return home can enter the island. Also, visitors from Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire and Saba are welcomed to Statia. The only condition is that all incoming travelers must be fully vaccinated.

Everyone else can also visit Statia but must go into quarantine for 10 days if they are not fully vaccinated.

Third phase

The third phase of the road map does not have a starting date but will start when 50% of the population of St. Eustatius is vaccinated. When this is reached, fully vaccinated visitors can come to Statia without the mandatory quarantine of 10 days. Up till now in total 879 persons (which is 37%) received both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Fourth phase

In the fourth phase everyone can enter the island, also not vaccinated visitors, without the need to go into quarantine. The condition is that the majority of the Statian residents must be vaccinated, which is 80%.

The easing of measures started on April 11, 2021 which was the first phase of the road map of the opening of the island. As of that day, Statian residents that are fully vaccinated do not need to go into quarantine anymore when entering Statia after traveling abroad.

Careful deliberation

The decision to further easy the measures was taken after careful deliberation and only after consulting the key partners involved. These are the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports in the Netherlands (VWS), the National Institute for Health and Environment (RIVM), the Public Health Department and the Crisis Management team in Statia.

