Kenya Safari Travel Guide: How to Plan a Luxury Masai Mara Safari from India

A Kenya safari is not just a vacation. It is an odyssey. A trip into the unknown. And that is what makes it so exhilarating!

At the heart of the Maasai Mara, as one hops aboard a hot-air balloon at the crack of dawn, you can’t help feeling the crisp African air, pregnant with the drama of the AFrican Savannahs that is about to unfold. Gently, the balloon drifts up, hovering over the vast Maasai Mara.

All across, sprawling grasslands seem to gradually shake off the last vestiges of darkness to embrace the promising warmth of a spectacular sunrise.

Gradually, the expansive sky dons golden amber hues as the seductive rays of the morning sun kiss the ground and stir the animal kingdom to life. It is a revelation.

You notice a tower of giraffes nearby, gracefully sashaying around nibbling on some tree leaves;

There’s also a couple of agile Dik-Diks dashing playfully about, full of morning energy. For a split second, you wonder what those Dik-Diks are high on.

As if in answer, a grumpy rhino grudgingly grunts as he lumbers forward, his head held down, unamused by the early morning circus.

Unknown to most of these players, a pride of lionesses linger stealthily not far away, vigilant eyes fixated on the Dik-Diks, no doubt planning their family breakfast.

Kenya’s luxury tours to Maasai Mara feel like a real-life version of the movie ‘Lion King,’ a premium season ticket into wildlife theatre with pavilion seating, just for you.

In this guide, experts from MasaiMarasafari.in share tips on how to plan a luxury Maasai Mara safari from India and make the most of your adventure.

Planning a Luxury Masai Mara Safari from India.

Decision-making is the most vital aspect of planning a successful luxury tour to Masai Mara. I mean, which travel agent are you going to book your safari with? How many days will you be in Masai Mara? Where will you stay and how much will it cost you? The following are the critical areas that you need to consider.

Choosing a Travel/ Tour Agent.

On a Kenyan safari, tour agents play a critical role.

These are the guys who help you plan your itinerary, schedule visits, organize your accommodation, domestic flights, provide tour guides, and take care of everything else you need for a successful safari in Kenya.

A reliable tour company is, therefore, a staple on any Maasai Mara safari.

But out of a sea of tour agents, how do you know which one will be the right fit for you?

First, professional tour agents are duly licensed, registered, and have official offices and websites.

One nifty way of knowing whether a tour company can deliver on its promise is by looking at their past customer reviews and testimonials.

Good user ratings on more than one digital platform reveal an outfit that is well versed in their trade, meaning that your safari will be in good hands.

Also, look out for tour companies with well-maintained vehicles. Reliable transport could mean the difference between a joyous bush safari and be stranded in the wild.

