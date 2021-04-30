Click to join an upcoming live event

US Travel praises extension of federal mask mandate

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Extending the federal mask mandate has US travel industry’s full support

  • Transportation Security Administration has extended travel mask mandate until September 13
  • Masks to be worn on airplanes, in airports and on public transportation
  • Universal wearing of masks in an effective safeguard against spreading the virus and boosts public confidence in traveling

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the announcement that the Transportation Security Administration has extended until September 13 the federal requirement that masks be worn on airplanes, in airports and on public transportation:

“Extending the federal mask mandate for travel is the right move and has the travel industry’s full support.

“The universal wearing of masks in the travel environment is both an effective safeguard against spreading the virus and boosts public confidence in traveling—both of which are paramount for generating a sustained reopening of the travel economy.”

