US Travel and Franchise industries endorse Save Hotel Jobs Act

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn Government and Public Sector Tourism News Hospitality Industry News Hotel & Resort News People in Travel & Tourism rebuilding Resort News Responsible Tourism News Tourism Tourism News Travel Associations News Travel Deals Travel Destination Travel News Travel Wire News USA Travel News

US Travel and Franchise industries endorse Save Hotel Jobs Act

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
US Travel and Franchise industries endorse Save Hotel Jobs Act
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

The measure earlier won the joint endorsement of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and UNITE HERE

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Drop in travel spending in 2020 resulted in a $1.1 trillion total hit to the U.S. economy
  • Travel-supported jobs represented 65% of all the U.S. jobs lost last year
  • IFA applauds the introduction of the Save Hotel Jobs Act on behalf of the tens of thousands of hotel owners

The U.S. Travel Association and the International Franchise Association (IFA) on Thursday voiced strong support for new legislation that would provide relief for hard-hit hotel workers until travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. 

The Save Hotel Jobs Act, introduced in both chambers of Congress by Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), would support jobs in the devastated lodging industry through a combination of direct payroll grants and tax credits, among other provisions. 

The measure earlier won the joint endorsement of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and UNITE HERE, the largest hospitality workers union in North America. 

“Two-thirds of the U.S. jobs lost in 2020 were supported by travel, and there is still a clear need to support those workers until a travel recovery can get off the ground,” said U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes. “Though many have noted some positive signs for domestic leisure travel, an overall travel recovery will be far from complete unless we can bring back the international and business segments, and we are years away from that happening without significant action.”

“IFA applauds the introduction of the Save Hotel Jobs Act on behalf of the tens of thousands of hotel owners in communities across the country,” said IFA Senior Vice President for Government Relations and Public Affairs Matthew Haller. “More than 200,000 jobs were lost in the franchise lodging sector, representing a 33% drop in employment. This legislation will allow these franchise owners much-needed time to recover and rebuild their operations, ensuring they can rebuild their workforce and support local communities until travel resumes to pre-pandemic levels.”

According to U.S. Travel Association data, the drop in travel spending in 2020 resulted in a $1.1 trillion total hit to the U.S. economy. Travel-supported jobs, which accounted for 11% of the U.S. workforce prior to the pandemic, represented a staggering 65% of all the U.S. jobs lost last year.

You may also like