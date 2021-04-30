Hawaii Tourism Authority elects new Chair Quiksilver style

Previously serving as Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) vice-chair, George Kam was named as the new chair at yesterday’s monthly board meeting. He is an active community leader and is a former executive in the surf industry.

The new Hawaii Tourism Authority chair is looking to find a pono traveler during this time of huliau – transformative change. The board also elected two new vice-chairs and a marketing standing committee chair. The HTA president and CEO is looking forward to working with the new leadership.

“We are in a time of ‘huliau’ or transformative change. This is our time to find solutions towards a pono traveler that balances the opportunities of tourism and the challenges it presents our community. Tourism can be the catalyst to improve the quality of life for all the people of Hawaii. Finding balance is the razor’s edge, the width of a blade of pili grass,” Kam said. “I look forward to working with the community, our elected leaders, the HTA team and HTA board to find that balance.”

The board also selected David Arakawa as its vice-chair, Kimi Yuen as its second vice-chair, and Daniel Chun as its marketing standing committee chair. Kam replaces outgoing board chair Rick Fried, who ended his term on the board on Tuesday as the Hawaii Senate confirmed new board members Dylan Ching, Keith “Keone” Downing, and Sigmund “Sig” Zane.