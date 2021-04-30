Southwest Airlines adds nine flights from Kansas City International Airport

Some destinations are entirely new routes and some are pandemic-related service restorations

Southwest Airlines announced that the carrier will add or resume service to nine U.S. cities from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) as part of a major system-wide expansion. Some cities are entirely new routes and some are pandemic-related service restorations.

Southwest Airlines‘ announcement comes as passenger numbers are on the increase as more and more Americans become vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just announced new guidelines for vaccinated people, stating that fully vaccinated people do not need to get COVID tests before or after domestic travel, and fully vaccinated people do not need self-quarantine after domestic travel.

“We are happy about Southwest’s decision to make significant increases here for Kansas City travelers just in time for summer,” said Pat Klein, director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department. “We are especially excited that our travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy new nonstop destinations.”

Routes to begin during summer 2021 are as follows:

Austin (AUS) 1 flight per day – Service restoration

Panama City (ECP) 5 flights per week – Service restoration. Was weekend only

Miami (MIA) 1 flight per week, Saturdays only – New nonstop destination from MCI for Southwest

Portland (PDX) 1 flight per week, Saturdays only – Service restoration

Pensacola (PNS) 1 flight per day – Service restoration. Was weekend only

San Diego (SAN) 6 flights per week – Service restoration

Orange County (SNA) 1 flight per day – New nonstop destination

Sarasota (SRQ) 1 flight per week, Saturdays only – New nonstop destination

Destin-Ft. Walton Beach (VPS) 1 flight per week, Saturdays only – New nonstop destination from MCI for Southwest