WTTC and WTN advocates waiving patents on COVID-19 vaccine production

Contribute to saving millions of lives is the common thread of many global calls to action

Globalists say that any licensing should include provisions that allow the US to authorize technology sharing with the WHO

Global vaccination with the best vaccines is the best defense against the development of vaccine-resistant variants of the coronavirus

It comes as wealthy countries have faced increased pressure from the World Travel and Tourism Council and the World Tourism Network, and the World Health Organization (WHO) to share technology and rights with vaccine manufacturers in poorer and middle-income countries.

At the just-concluded WTTC Summit in Cancun, Mexico, there wasn’t any public discussion on the catastrophic situation in India, but CEO Gloria Guevara took the imitative and interviewed Manuel Santos, a signatory with 170 others to push US President Biden to open patent restrictions, allowing the vaccine to reach developing nations.

President Biden has said previously ”No one is safe until everyone is safe.” Now we must make that happen.

Contribute to saving millions of lives is the common thread of many global calls to action. An example of this can be seen with the development of the US Moderna vaccine, which was developed with the NIAID and received $2.5bn in government funding.

Moderna, along with three of five other vaccine manufacturers in the US that use the government technology, has currently no licensing agreement with Washington.

Globalists say that any licensing should include provisions that allow the US to authorize technology sharing with the WHO to help ramp up global production; and include requirements for accessible pricing universally.