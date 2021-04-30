Appeal to India Finance Minister to clarify credit line guidelines for tourism

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Hospitality Industry News India Travel News rebuilding Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News

Appeal to India Finance Minister to clarify credit line guidelines for tourism

1 hour ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India

On behalf of the Kerala Tourism Industry, Baby Mathew, President of the Kerala Travel Mart Society, thanked the Government of India for its intervention to help the industry during its worst crisis by introducing ECLGS 3.0, a special credit guarantee window created to cover business enterprises in hospitality, travel and tourism, and leisure and sporting sectors effective March 31, 2021.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The request asks the Hon. Finance Minister of India to investigate the anomalies in the operational guidelines and FAQ.
  2. One of the clauses is inherently contradictory to the proposed spirit of the scheme which is to help borrowers by assessing their accounts on a pre-pandemic status.
  3. Due to the second devastating wave of COVID-19, there is literally no domestic tourism business.

The government extended the emergency credit line guarantee scheme by another 3 months till June 30 and also widened its scope to new sectors, including hospitality, travel, and tourism. ECLGS 3.0 would involve extending credit of up to 40 percent of total credit outstanding across all lending institutions as of February 29, 2020, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The tenor of loans granted under ECLGS 3.0 would be 6 years including a moratorium period of 2 years.

A request was made to the Hon. Finance Minister of India to investigate the anomalies in the operational guidelines and FAQ released by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd. (NCGTC), due to which, the scheme itself is being nullified.

Under “Borrower Status,” as per the scheme notification, clause 1, 4 and 7 of the operational guidelines and FAQs No. 8 and 109, the scheme proposes to extend support to tourism, travel, and hospitality accounts which were classified as regular, SMA-0, and SMA -1 and whose DPD (days past due) were not beyond 60 days as of February 29, 2020.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like