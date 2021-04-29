Click to join an upcoming live event

The Empire State Building celebrates 90 years

5 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

The Empire State Building, the international icon and symbol of dreams, was a record breaker and trendsetter 90 years ago

  • Since its construction, the Empire State Building has taken pride in its status as the World’s Most Famous Building
  • New Empire State Building-themed historical tours, giveaways, and other year-long anniversary celebrations planned
  • The Empire State Building Observatory is the must-visit for travelers from around the world

The World’s Most Famous Building, the Empire State Building (ESB) will celebrate its 90th anniversary May 1, 2021.

“The Empire State Building, the international icon and symbol of dreams, was a record breaker and trendsetter 90 years ago,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. “Today she is fully modernized for the 21st century, a world leader in energy efficiency retrofits in the built environment, indoor environmental quality, and on building health practices.”

“Since we first opened our doors 90 years ago, the Empire State Building Observatory has been the must-visit for travelers from around the world,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Observatory. “We’ve welcomed everyone from the Queen of England to the Queen of Christmas (Mariah Carey) through our doors, and our most important visitors are our Observatory guests from around the world who today visit our brand new, $165 million recreation of our entire experience. With New York reopened as of July 1, we look forward to visits from our fans near and far who can safely travel to celebrate this important anniversary.”

Brand-New Offerings for Visitors: To mark 90 years, the Empire State Building will kick off a wealth of new offerings, with more announcements to be made over the course of the year-long festivities.

Birthday Lighting: ESB’s world-famous tower lights will sparkle in white with a special “90” illuminated in the mast throughout the night. 

New Historical Tour: The new 90 in 90 Tour will take guests on a 90-year journey in 90 minutes as they explore the building’s rich history. Treated as a VIP with their own ESB Ambassador at their side, guests quickly become insiders and go behind-the-scenes at the Empire State Building.

90th Anniversary Collectors’ Items: The Empire State Building’s gift shop will offer limited edition, 90th Anniversary items available only on-site.

Birthday Giveaway: With the purchase of a Sunrise, Premium or All Access ticket to the Observatory, guests will be gifted a complimentary, celebratory 90th anniversary tote bag.

David Yurman Window Display: In honor of ESB’s 90th anniversary, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand David Yurman will launch its new “Empire Collection” of women’s jewelry and men’s accessories – all inspired by the Art Deco architectural wonder – with a window display in the building’s famed Fifth Avenue lobby.

