Spain to open borders to tourists in June

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Breaking Travel News etn European travel news Hospitality Industry News Hotel & Resort News International Visitor News People in Travel & Tourism rebuilding Resort News Responsible Tourism News Spain travel news Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Wire News

Spain to open borders to tourists in June

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Spain to open borders to tourists in June
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Spain says it’s ready to begin receiving foreign tourists in early summer

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Spain to allow fully vaccinated tourists in
  • Visitors who have developed antibodies against the coronavirus will be allowed to enter Spain
  • Many Spanish tourist destinations, such as Catalonia, the Canary Islands and Andalusia, are popular with foreign visitors

Spanish authorities announced that the country is ready to begin receiving foreign tourists in early summer. The announcement was made by Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism Fernando Valdes Verelst.

“Fully vaccinated tourists, as well as those who have developed antibodies against the coronavirus and those who present a negative PCR test, can come back to spend their holidays in Spain,” the Secretary said.

Spain hopes to see the UK soon be on the green list in the travel ‘traffic light system’ which will be announced at a later date.

However, some problems may arise with summer travel to Spain. Last year, the country’s authorities allowed entry to citizens from EU countries. Even though, just a day before, the issue of closing the borders for extensive period of time time was discussed.

Many Spanish tourist destinations, such as Catalonia, the Canary Islands and Andalusia, are popular with foreign visitors. Previously, travelers also loved to visit Valencia and the Balearic Islands.

You may also like