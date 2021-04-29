Spain to open borders to tourists in June

Spain to allow fully vaccinated tourists in

Visitors who have developed antibodies against the coronavirus will be allowed to enter Spain

Many Spanish tourist destinations, such as Catalonia, the Canary Islands and Andalusia, are popular with foreign visitors

Spanish authorities announced that the country is ready to begin receiving foreign tourists in early summer. The announcement was made by Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism Fernando Valdes Verelst.

“Fully vaccinated tourists, as well as those who have developed antibodies against the coronavirus and those who present a negative PCR test, can come back to spend their holidays in Spain,” the Secretary said.

Spain hopes to see the UK soon be on the green list in the travel ‘traffic light system’ which will be announced at a later date.

However, some problems may arise with summer travel to Spain. Last year, the country’s authorities allowed entry to citizens from EU countries. Even though, just a day before, the issue of closing the borders for extensive period of time time was discussed.

