WTTC Cancun Summit Secret is now in the hands of US President Biden

At the just concluded WTTC Summit in Cancun, Mexico. There wasn’t any public discussion on the catastrophic situation in India, but CEO Gloria Guevara took the initative and interviewed Manuel Santos, a signer with 170 others to push US President Biden to open patent restrictions, allowing the vaccine to reach developing nations

When WTTC CEO Gloria Guevara interviewed former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the just concluded Tourism Summit in Cancun, they kept a secret they didn’t want to share with the world. “We are not safe until everyone is safe” The catastrophic spread of the virus and deadly consequences in India made US President Biden conclusion “We are not safe until everyone is safe” enormously relevant to the tourism world, and to the pharmaceutical industry. There was very little talk about India in Cancun, but the fact is this Virus travels fast and all the progress made so far in the world may become shaky. Will President Biden stand up to his words? What will WTTC and 170 former heads of state and Nobel Peace Prize winners do to make their open letter heard? There was no immediate answer by the White House.

“We are not safe until everyone is safe” was the conclusion in a one – on -one interview with former Colombian President and 2016 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Juan Manuel Santos and the World Travel and Tourism Council CEO Gloria Guevara at the WTTC Summit in Cancun on Monday.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos treated their support for US President Biden’s words a secret, and made sure this entire session was cut off from livestreaming. Media, including eTurboNews was prevented from accessing the recording of this most important session at the summit.

Former heads of State and Nobel price receiverss call on President Biden to waive intellectual property rules for COVID vaccines is the key to open the opportunity for developing nations to produce or receive urgently needed vaccine. US President Biden was correct when he hinted understanding this interconnected world. Travel and Tourism makes this world interconnected and the world is simply not safe until every citizen of every country is safe.

WTTC represents the private sector in the travel and tourism world. Mr. Santos was a major player in the public sector. Perhaps this letter to the US president is not a message a private industry organization wants to get involved in?

Mr. Santos sharing this important message as one who signed the letter to US President Biden on April 14 with Gloria Guevara and delegated at the WTTC Summit in Cancun is significant and important.

The World Tourism Network (WTN) had applauded the letter a day after signing. “This letter is an important way for the international travel and tourism industry to take a stand, and a step forward for the world to become a safer place during this crisis. A global epedemic must not make the interests of a private pharma industry the sole factor.”

Read on and click on next to read the full letter to US President Biden, and watch the video of the first WTTC Summit day.

Here is a transcript of the letter to the White House:

Dear President Biden,

We the undersigned former Heads of State and Government and Nobel Laureates are gravely concerned by the very slow progress in scaling up global COVID-19 vaccine access and inoculation in low- and middle-income countries.

The world saw unprecedented development of safe and effective vaccines, in major part thanks to U.S. public investment. We all welcome that vaccination rollout in the U.S. and many wealthier countries is bringing hope to their citizens.

Yet for the majority of the world that same hope is yet to be seen. New waves of suffering are now rising across the globe. Our global economy cannot rebuild if it remains vulnerable to this virus.

But we are encouraged by news that your Administration is considering a temporary waiver of World Trade Organization (WTO) intellectual property rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, as proposed by South Africa and India, and supported by more than 100 WTO member states and numerous health experts worldwide.

A WTO waiver is a vital and necessary step to bringing an end to this pandemic. It must be combined with ensuring vaccine know-how and technology is shared openly. This can be achieved through the World Health Organization COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, as your Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has called for. This will save lives and advance us towards global herd immunity.

These actions would expand global manufacturing capacity, unhindered by industry monopolies that are driving the dire supply shortages blocking vaccine access. 9 in 10 people in most poor countries may well go without a vaccine this year. At this pace, many nations will be left waiting until at least 2024 to achieve mass COVID-19 immunization, despite what the limited, while welcome, COVAX initiative is able to offer.

These moves should be accompanied by coordinated global investment in research, development, and manufacturing capacity to tackle this pandemic and prepare us for future ones, as part of a more robust international health architecture. If this last year has taught us anything, it is that threats to public health are global, and that strategic government investment, action, global cooperation, and solidarity are vital. The market cannot adequately meet these challenges, and neither can narrow nationalism.

The full protection of intellectual property and monopolies will only negatively impact efforts to vaccinate the world and be self-defeating for the U.S. Given artificial global supply shortages, the U.S. economy already risks losing $1.3 trillion in GDP this year. Were the virus left to roam the world, and even if vaccinated, people in the U.S. would continue to be exposed to new viral variants.

Mr. President, our world learned painful lessons from unequal access to lifesaving treatments for diseases such as HIV. By supporting a TRIPS waiver, the U.S. will provide an example of responsible leadership at a time when it is needed most on global health — as it has done so before on HIV, saving millions of lives. Your support in rallying allies and all countries to follow your lead will also be essential.

With your leadership, we can ensure COVID-19 vaccine technology is shared with the world. Supporting the emergency waiver of COVID-19 related intellectual property rules will give people around the globe a chance to wake up to a world free from the virus. We need a people’s vaccine.

Many of us know, first-hand, the reality of political office and the pressures, challenges and constraints of leadership. However, we believe this would be an unparalleled opportunity for the U.S. to exercise solidarity, cooperation and renewed leadership, one we hope will inspire many more to do the same.

Please take the urgent action that only you can, and let this moment be remembered in history as the time we chose to put the collective right to safety for all ahead of the commercial monopolies of the few.

Let us now ensure an end to this pandemic for us all. As advocates for global and equitable vaccine access, we remain ready to support and add our voices to your efforts on this front.

Signed,

The letter was sent to the White House. A waiver of intellectual property rules would allow for a scale up in manufacturing in the U.S. and around the world, overcoming artificial supply constraints.

The former world leaders and Nobel Laureates encourage President Biden to take the urgent action only he can and “let this moment be remembered in history as the time we chose to put the collective right to safety for all ahead of the commercial monopolies of the few.”

The letter specifically asks President Biden to support a proposal from the South African and Indian governments at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to temporarily waive intellectual property rules related to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. At the current pace of vaccine production, most poor nations will be left waiting until at least 2024 to achieve mass COVID-19 immunization.

Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom said:

“President Biden has said that no one is safe until everyone is safe, and now with the G7 ahead there is an unparalleled opportunity to provide the leadership that only the U.S. can provide and that hastens an end to the pandemic for the world.”

“An urgent temporary waiver of intellectual property rules at the World Trade Organization would help us ramp up global supply of vaccines together with a global multi-year burden sharing plan to finance vaccines for the poorest countries”.

“This would be in the strategic interests of the U.S., and of every country on the planet”.

Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Economics Prize Laureate, said:

“While the U.S. has made enormous progress in vaccinating its own population, thanks to the efforts of the Biden administration, that alone is unfortunately not enough”.

“New mutations of the virus will continue to cost lives and upend our interconnected global economy until everyone, everywhere has access to a safe and effective vaccine. Intellectual property is the utmost artificial barrier to global vaccine supply. We as a nation must lead with our allies to back the South Africa and India waiver at the WTO, insist on technology transfer, and strategically invest in production”.

François Hollande, former President of France, said:

“The extreme inequality in access to vaccines around the world creates an unbearable political and moral situation. It is above all sanitary and economic nonsense as we are all concerned. That the Biden administration is considering waiving barriers related to intellectual property rules offers hope for the international community. If the United States supports the lifting of patents, Europe will have to take its responsibilities. In the face of this devastating pandemic, world leaders must prioritize the public interest and international solidarity”.

Other signatories include Mary Robinson, the former President of Ireland, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, the former President of Brazil, and Helen Clark, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, together with over 60 other former heads of state and heads of government that span every continent.

The leaders also called for the intellectual property waiver to be accompanied by the open sharing of vaccine know-how and technology, and by coordinated and strategic global investment in research, development, and manufacturing capacity, especially in developing countries, underscoring that threats to public health are global and require global solidarity-based solutions.



These actions would expand global manufacturing capacity, unhindered by industry monopolies that are driving the dire supply shortages blocking vaccine access. The resulting vaccine inequality, the leaders warned, means that the U.S. economy already risks losing $1.3 trillion in GDP this year, and if the virus is left to roam the world, the increased risk of new viral variants means even vaccinated people in the U.S. could be unprotected once more.

The letter, which was coordinated by the People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of more than 50 organizations including Club de Madrid, Health GAP and UNAIDS, warned that at the current global immunization rate, it was likely that only 10 percent of people in the majority of poor countries will be vaccinated in the next year.

Françoise Barré-Sinoussi, Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Laureate said:

“We will not end today’s global pandemic until rich countries – most especially the United States – stop blocking the ability of countries around the world to mass produce safe and effective vaccines”.

“Global health is on the line. History is watching. I, with my fellow laureates and scientists across the globe, urge President Biden to do the right thing and to support the TRIPS waiver, insist on pharmaceutical corporations to share vaccine technologies with the world, and strategically invest in distributed production”.

Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate said:

“Big pharmaceutical companies are setting the terms of the end of today’s pandemic – and the cost of allowing senseless monopolies is only more death and more people being pushed into poverty”.

“We need strong government action to lead – not only philanthropy and the private sector – to solve today’s unprecedented crisis. We together urge President Biden to stand on the right side of history – and ensure a vaccine is a global common good, free of intellectual property protections”.

Watch the first day of the WTTC Summit including partial secret coverage of the forbidden interview with former Colombia President Santos.