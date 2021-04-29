Charter flights to connect Seychelles and Romania

The Seychelles Islands is expecting a flock of visitors from the Eastern European market of Romania as Air Seychelles starts a new charter series tomorrow Friday, April 30, 2021.

The first-ever direct flight will begin operations between Seychelles and Romania. These weekly charters will continue until Monday, May 17, coming back for the summer season in August and subsequently for winter in December. This augurs very well with Seychelles’ tourism recovery efforts as more and more markets see the islands as being a safe destination.

The Indian Ocean archipelago’s national airline will be operating charter flights between Romania’s capital city, Bucharest, and Mahé island, becoming the first-ever direct flight linking the two countries.

For its first voyage, the 9-hour flight, operated by the Air Seychelles 168-seat capacity A320Neo aircraft has been sold out and expected to land at the Seychelles International Airport at 0930 hours.

Leaving Bucharest at 2300 hours on Thursday, the flight will make an in-between technical stop in Cairo, Egypt for refueling before resuming its path to Seychelles.

