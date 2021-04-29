JetBlue takes delivery of Airbus A321LR with first Airspace interior

JetBlue launching direct flights to London later this year

JetBlue also has another 57 Airbus aircraft comprising other A321neo variants on order

A321LR delivers 30 percent fuel savings and nearly 50 percent reduction in noise footprint

JetBlue Airways has taken delivery of its first of 13 A321LR aircraft featuring Airbus’ new Airspace interior. These new A321LRs support JetBlue’s plan to open its highly anticipated transatlantic services, starting with direct flights to London later this year. In addition to these 13 new A321LRs, the airline also has on order another 57 Airbus aircraft comprising other A321neo variants – which will also feature Airspace cabins.

By bringing Airspace to the Single-Aisle Family, JetBlue’s A321 cabins will be the very first to feature Airbus’ new award-winning cabin design-language and passenger-pleasing cabin features — which are consistent with Airbus’ A330neo and A350 Widebody aircraft.

Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue Airways Corp. said: “At JetBlue we are eagerly looking forward to introducing the Airbus A321 Long Range single-aisle aircraft with Airbus’ Airspace interior for our new transatlantic services. These aircraft will allow us to offer our customers attentive, boutique-style service, while also ensuring ample personal space, larger overhead bins, customized lighting and a design that gives the cabin a wide-body feel.”

“We are thrilled to have JetBlue set yet another trend and introduce Airbus’ new Airspace cabin on its long range service,“ said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “For sure the outstanding comfort and in-flight transatlantic experience on board these aircraft will be a winner – for JetBlue, its valued passengers and crew alike!”

Airspace brings to the A320 Family the following passenger-pleasing cabin enhancements: unique welcome and customisable hero lighting (which helps reduce jet lag); new slimmer sidewall panels for extra personal space at shoulder level; better views through the windows with their redesigned bezels and completely integrated window shades; the latest full LED lighting technologies; the largest overhead bin in class; and new lavatories with hygienic touchless features and antimicrobial surfaces.

In addition to these Airspace elements, the A320 Family’s wide cabin cross-section also enables JetBlue to offer its passengers true long-haul comfort in all classes, with 24 full-flat adaptive-mattress seats in the airline’s Mint premium-class private suites, while 114 economy passengers will appreciate the widest 18.4inch seats with a contoured seat-back for extra knee space. Most of these economy seats will offer a full 32inch pitch, while four rows will be optimized for “Even More Space” seating — offering around an additional five inches for the most legroom in any transatlantic economy class seat.