Spirit Airlines gives Kansas City more go

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson

Spirit Airlines nearly doubles nonstop destinations offered from MCI

  • Spirit Airlines adds four sunny spots in Florida from Kansas City
  • Spirit will start flying from Kansas City International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Pensacola and Tampa
  • Spirit is growing their presence at Kansas City International Airport through new routes and additional frequencies

Summer travel is about to be as smooth as the best Kansas City jazz, thanks to new nonstop options from Spirit Airlines. The carrier is adding flights to cities stretching from South Florida to the state’s panhandle.

Spirit Airlines’ bright yellow planes will start flying from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Pensacola (PNS) and Tampa (TPA) between now and early June. The new destinations nearly double the airline’s list of cities served from MCI, complimenting expanded service with more flights to Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS) and Myrtle Beach (MYR) each week.

“Our Kansas City Guests told us they’re ready to get out and travel as vaccination efforts continue, and we’re responding with an unbeatable list of options stretching from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “Kansas City knows Spirit treats its Guests like family, gets them there on time and leaves them with more money to spend on all the fun stuff once they arrive.”

Flights from Kansas City (MCI)
DestinationFlights AvailableLaunch Date
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) NEWDailyJune 10
Fort Myers (RSW) NEWTue./Thur./Sun.June 10
Pensacola (PNS) NEWMon./Wed./Fri./Sat.June 10
Tampa (TPA) NEWMon./Wed./Fri./Sat.June 9
Detroit (DTW)Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat.Existing Service
Las Vegas (LAS)2x DailyIncreased Service
Los Angeles (LAX)DailyExisting Service
Myrtle Beach (MYR)Tue./Thur./Sun.Increased Service
Orlando (MCO)2x DailyIncreased Service
