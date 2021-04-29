Pegasus launches new Georgia, Ukraine, Turkey routes

Pegasus launches new routes to Batumi in Georgia, Odesa in Ukraine

Pegasus launches new domestic flights between Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen and Iğdır

Pegasus is offering full flexibility for flights booked by 31 July 2021

Turkish low cost airline, Pegasus, is launching a new international route from London to Batumi in Georgia via Istanbul.

Twice a week flights between London Stansted and Batumi International Airport via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen will commence on 7 May 2021.

Pegasus also recently launched a new route from London Stansted to Odesa, via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen on 28 March 2021.

The airline will also be launching a new domestic route, with three times a week flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen to Iğdır commencing on 7 May 2021, with connections available from London Stansted.

Batumi, Georgia

Pegasus’ scheduled flights to Batumi will depart from London Stansted Airport to Batumi International Airport via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen on Fridays and Mondays at 00:05; whilst flights from Batumi International Airport to London Stansted via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen will depart on Fridays at 19:40 and Mondays at 14:05.

Odesa, Ukraine

Odesa is Pegasus’ fifth destination in Ukraine, adding to its existing flights to Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia. Scheduled flights from London Stansted to Odesa International Airport via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen will depart on Thursdays and Sundays at 00:00, whilst flights from Odesa International Airport will depart on the same days at 18:45 (local times apply).

Iğdır, Turkey

Pegasus’ scheduled flights to Iğdır will depart from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Iğdır Şehit Bülent Aydın Airport on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 14:40, whilst flights from Iğdır Şehit Bülent Aydın Airport to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport will operate on the same days at 17:20 (local times apply).